The Rock to face former WWE World Heavyweight Champion after 12 years at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

WWE legend The Rock is again back in his full-blown heel mode. After teasing a slight babyface turn at the beginning of the year, The Final Boss again went back to his villainous ways at Elimination Chamber. The Great One gave WWE fans the biggest shock in the history of the promotion by getting his former rival, John Cena, to turn heel.

On tonight's episode of RAW, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk noted The Rock's actions at Elimination Chamber. The former furiously walked in, took the mic, and stood at the announce table to vent out his frustration of not being able to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. As Punk asked the crowd to give him a name against whom he could speak, the audience gave the name of The Final Boss.

The Straight Edge Superstar wasted no time spitting his frustration about The Rock. Calling him a "bald fraud" and "mid-life crisis," Punk said The Rock might be part of the Board of Directors of TKO group, but he should know who he is dealing with. The three-time World Heavyweight Champion swiped at The Rock, asking him to come out and start his usual theatrics.

While The Final Boss did not come out, Punk's jibes might get an answer next week. The People's Champion can appear on RAW next week to answer Punk, which might reignite their decade-old rivalry. The Rock and CM Punk have a 12-year history. The Brahma Bull was one of the reasons Punk walked out of WWE in 2014. The Rock dethroned Punk as the WWE Champion in 2013 at Elimination Chamber and went on to main event WrestleMania 29 against John Cena.

There is real-life heat between Rock and Punk, and the two can settle their scores for a final time at WrestleMania 41. Although The Rock is not advertised for a match at 'Mania this year, it can happen. Since Punk is no longer eligible to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, he can square off against The Rock.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins got into a heated clash at WWE RAW

After Punk finished speaking about The Rock, he trained his guns on Seth Rollins, and The Visionary also came out quickly for a confrontation. The two had a violent clash, and it took 30 security officials to separate them.

Rollins had cost Punk the match at Elimination Chamber by giving him a Curb Stomp after being eliminated. John Cena had cashed in that moment, pulling in his STFU, which knocked out Punk.

It was Punk's likely last chance to headline WrestleMania, and it was in vain. It now remains to be seen how he will take revenge on Seth Rollins for this defeat.

