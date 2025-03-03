WWE to reveal CM Punk's WrestleMania 41 plans on RAW

The WWE comeback of CM Punk began 465 days ago, but he still has not returned to The Grandest Stage of Them All. Punk is planned for WrestleMania 41, but his match is still up in the air. The direction for some of World Wrestling Entertainment's top superstars is about to change as the RAW After Elimination Chamber airs live.

The Voice of the Voiceless has not competed at The Showcase of the Immortals since 2013, where he was defeated by The Undertaker in 22 minutes at WrestleMania 29. An injury kept Punk off the WrestleMania XL card, and Seth Rollins prevented him from winning the Elimination Chamber to secure a 'Mania 41 match with Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. Despite the loss on Saturday, Punk is determined to earn a spot at the 41st annual WrestleMania.

Punk has been rumored for a Triple Threat with The Visionary and Roman Reigns at Allegiant Stadium next month. Officials have not confirmed this creative direction for three of the company's biggest superstars, but we should know more after tonight's loaded live RAW from Buffalo. The company is now promising a Road to WrestleMania update for the former AEW World Champion during RAW tonight.

"After @WWERollins cost him at #WWEChamber, what's next for @CMPunk on The Road to #WrestleMania? [thinking face emoji] #RawOnNetflix [television emoji] 8ET/5PT on @netflix," wrote WWE with the graphic below.

Punk entered the Elimination Chamber last on Saturday but made it 32:40 before being eliminated by winner John Cena via TKO. Punk eliminated Rollins and Logan Paul during the match.

