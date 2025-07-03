Logan Paul confronts WWE fan: "Don't touch me bro"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul is a divisive talent due to his past as a social media personality. Paul recently had a "confrontation" with a fan during a non-wrestling event on the same day as Night of Champions.

The Maverick has been absent from WWE television since Money in the Bank. He appeared at the Fanatics Fan Fest two weeks ago but was not on the Night of Champions match card.

The former United States Champion was busy on the same day as NOC, supporting his brother, Jake Paul, in Anaheim, California, for his boxing match against Julio Caesar Chavez Jr.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Logan Paul was "confronted" by a young WWE fan as he was going backstage to be with his brother. The fan said Jey Uso's popular line, "Four letters, one word, ugh, ugh, YEET!" Paul jokingly told the young fan to stop touching him, embracing his heel persona.

"Bro, get out of here, bro. Yo, don't touch me, bro," Paul said. [From 12:21 to 12:26]

Check out the video below:

In fairness to Logan Paul, he gave the young fan a memory he could cherish forever. Paul did the same thing to many people at the airport in Puerto Rico on his way to Los Angeles. While waiting to board a private plane, The Maverick chatted with many fans, including kids, took selfies, and gifted them with free Prime bottles.

Logan Paul gets emotional while visiting Los Angeles

Before heading to Anaheim, Logan Paul visited Los Angeles and remembered all the places he created content on during his early years on Vine. He was a little emotional remembering his time with fellow social media personalities like Johannes Bartl, Mark Dohner, and George Janko.

"If y'all remember Johannes (Bartl), Mark Dohner, George Janko, we were the boys, man. Then life happened. I don't know. I think we all kind of just like grew apart and got busy with our own sh*t. Life can be kind of sad actually. This nostalgia is turning pretty sad," Logan said. [From 00:48 to 00:56 in the same video above]

While there's no update on Paul's friendship with Johannes Bartl, he had a public fallout with both Mark Dohner and George Janko in a span of two years.

