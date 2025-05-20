Logan Paul fires brutal shots at Jey Uso ahead of championship match

Logan Paul has fired some brutal shots at World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. The Maverick will challenge for The YEET Master's title this week at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The social media star is heading into the show with a clear advantage, having knocked the champion out twice in three weeks. On top of that, Uso is also feuding with Seth Rollins' newly formed faction.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul mocked Jey Uso by referring to him as a copycat cosplaying a champion. The 30-year-old claimed he was one of the biggest draws in WWE, and him not being a champion was damaging to the wrestling promotion.

"Jey Uso, someone who, in my opinion, is very clearly a copycat. He is a person who is cosplaying a champion, has the World Heavyweight Championship — which is something that I want, because I’m in the WWE. I’m one of the biggest draws they have, if not the biggest. And the fact that I do not have a title on my waist right now is a detriment to the entire company. So yeah, I’m wrestling Jey Uso May 24th in Tampa, Saturday Night’s Main Event," he said.

Logan Paul kept insulting Jey Uso and even claimed that at Saturday Night's Main Event, he would make everyone realize that he is a superior wrestler compared to the current champion.

"And the way I see it… I think Jey is like — look, he’s entertaining. He’s in The Bloodline, right? Got that family of wrestlers. He’s like a second or third generation wrestler…But you just don’t have that championship aura, dude. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. You couldn’t even come up with your own catchphrase, so you took mine. You have a great entrance song, right? Like… cool. But you can only live off the hype of a beat for so long before you have to face the music. And in this case? I’m the music. And when Jey’s in the ring with me, he’s going to realize — and so will the rest of the WWE Universe — I’m the superior wrestler," Paul added. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out Logan Paul's comments in the video below:

Jey Uso contested in a non-title match on WWE RAW

In his first match after dethroning Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso put his title on the line against Seth Rollins on the May 5 edition of Monday Night RAW. Although Bron Breakker tried to help the challenger secure the win, the match ended in a DQ finish after CM Punk stepped in to even the numbers and attacked The Visionary with a steel chair.

Last night on RAW, Uso faced Bron Breakker in a non-title match. The two former WWE Intercontinental Champions were involved in an engaging contest, which again ended in a DQ after Seth Rollins took out Jey from behind. CM Punk and Sami Zayn came out to rescue the World Heavyweight Champion from Breakker and Rollins' assault.

After two teams slated to clash at Saturday Night's Main Event took their brawl into the crowd, Logan Paul sneaked into the ring to knock Jey Uso out. Only time will tell if the champion meets the same fate this Saturday.

