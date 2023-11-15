Logan Paul gets valuable advice from 6-time WWE World Champion: "He's on that level with me and Brock Lesnar"

Logan Paul defied expectations when he started in the wrestling business, is succeeding through all the hate he gets for his wrongdoings in the past, and, pretty soon, will become a WWE World Champion, believes Kurt Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed he knows the feeling of winning a title in the global juggernaut so soon, as he won the Intercontinental Championship in his ninth match wrestling for the company.

Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, Angle stated that he is impressed with The Maverick after what the latter was able to do thus far. Especially at Crown Jewel, where he became the new United States Champion by defeating Rey Mysterio:

"I'm literally impressed by his skills, and I'm really happy for him. He just won the US Title. I think that's a great accomplishment for only wrestling your eighth match. I will tell you this: I won the Intercontinental Title wrestling my ninth match, so I know the feeling. He's on that level with me and Brock [Lesnar]," Angle said.

The Olympic Gold Medalist then claimed that with a little more experience, Paul would become WWE World Champion. When asked what advice he would give the 28-year-old, Kurt Angle explained that it makes sense to focus on one or two things. The legend feels Paul is all over the place at the moment.

"Try to focus on 1 or 2 things and do the best you can at those 1 or 2 things. I think that's the one thing I would say to Logan: if you love wrestling, focus on it, make it your first love make it your first priority, and do what you got to do to become world champion.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Randy Orton is an ideal WrestleMania opponent for Logan Paul, believes former WWE writer

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated that if Randy Orton returns to the ring, The Viper should probably go after Logan Paul:

"I have one person that I think would be very, very interesting. But you want to keep the belt on Logan Paul, so it's got to be somebody he goes over. Hmm, interesting to me would be Randy Orton. That would be interesting, okay?"

However, Russo also explained the con of a match between Randy Orton and The Maverick on The Grandest Stage:

"But he's [Logan Paul] got to go over, so it can't be Randy Orton. It's got to be somebody who can go toe-to-toe with him in promos. I don't know, could it be title vs. title against Seth, but he already wrestled Seth. Oh my god."

