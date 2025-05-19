Logan Paul heads to WWE RAW in unusual way

The final WWE RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event 39 will also feature fallout from Backlash 2025. Logan Paul is less than a week from one of the biggest matches of his relatively short career, and he's looking for any chance to gain momentum before then. The popular YouTuber shared an interesting update today, and some see this as a potential spoiler for tonight's show.

The Maverick will challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SNME XXXIX next weekend in Tampa. Before that, the real-life Bloodline member must survive tonight's non-title match against Bron Breakker on RAW. Officials recently confirmed Uso vs. Breakker as the main event, and the number-one contender will be watching closely, as Paul was confirmed to be appearing.

The WWE Universe is full of rumors and speculation on Paul's next round of mind games with the current World Heavyweight Champion. Logan took to his Instagram stories today and revealed that he was bringing a unicycle to RAW. Seen below, the 30-year-old had the one-wheel pedal-driven vehicle with him as he boarded his private jet earlier today, fueling speculation on a potential ride-in during tonight's Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso non-title match.

"goin 2 werk," Logan Paul wrote.

Screenshots of Logan Paul boarding a private jet at the airport [Photo credits: Logan Paul on Instagram]

WWE's final red brand presentation before SNME will air live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. Two Money in the Bank qualifiers have been confirmed for tonight: Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch, plus Kairi Sane vs. Zoey Stark vs. Rhea Ripley. Grayson Waller vs. Sheamus was also announced, plus Finn Balor & JD McDonagh vs. Penta & AJ Styles.

