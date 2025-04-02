Logan Paul humiliated on the 3rd anniversary of his WWE debut

The WWE Universe and Logan Paul are celebrating the third anniversary of the latter's in-ring debut today. The milestone comes 18 days before Paul returns on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, not everyone feels like saluting Paul today as a familiar face invited the fans to join him in mocking the YouTube sensation.

Ad

WrestleMania 38 Saturday saw The Ultimate Influencer make his in-ring WWE debut by teaming with The Miz. The Ohio natives defeated the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio in just over 11 minutes. After the match, The A-Lister turned on Paul and laid him out in front of more than 65,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium. The bout took place exactly three years ago from today on April 2, 2022.

The A-Lister marked the third anniversary of Paul's in-ring debut by humiliating the 30-year-old in a spoof of the latter's recent Morning Routine video, which features the veteran's hilarious take on the visuals from fitness influencer Ashton Hall. It was mocked across the internet as a viral meme. The Miz captioned his post with the same three-word message, and used the same timestamp-style theme, but he is being widely praised for providing a much funnier attempt than his former tag team partner.

Ad

Trending

"My morning routine," The Miz wrote with the video below.

Ad

The Miz actually turned on Paul as they celebrated at WrestleMania 38. Logan got revenge months later by defeating his fellow Clevelander at SummerSlam 2022, then again on SmackDown in February 2024 to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Logan Paul confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed seven matches for WrestleMania 41, which will take place on April 19 and 20 from Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Below is the updated lineup coming out of this week's RAW:

Ad

Night One: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Night One: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins [Main Event]

Night Two: Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena [Main Event]

Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women's Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Women's World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Expand Tweet

World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will headline WrestleMania Saturday. Night Two will feature the Undisputed WWE Championship match as the main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback