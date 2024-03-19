The Miz fires shots at Logan Paul ahead of WWE RAW

WWE made a big announcement this week, and The Miz is not happy with the presentation. The veteran wrestler has just knocked Logan Paul out of frustration.

The A-Lister and The Maverick are no strangers. Miz led Paul to his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 as they defeated The Mysterios. Things fell apart soon after, and months later, Paul defeated his former partner in singles action at SummerSlam. Paul went 2-0 against The Miz after winning an Elimination Chamber qualifier last month.

Officials announced SummerSlam 2024 for Cleveland, Ohio, this week. Paul and Miz are both from the Cleveland area, and the current United States Champion was featured in the announcement and promotional material. The Miz was not included, and he took to Instagram today to share an edited promotional poster for the biggest event of the summer.

The Miz noted that R-Truth was the one who edited the poster, covering up Paul's face with the face of the former WWE Champion.

"Don't worry @ronkillings1 fixed the #SummerSlam poster. #Cleveland," Miz wrote with the edited poster.

The Miz and Truth will be looking to secure their WrestleMania XL spots on tonight's RAW. They will face Veer and Sanga in a qualifier for the Six-Pack Ladder Match. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against three RAW teams and two SmackDown teams that night.

Triple H hypes major WWE SummerSlam

The 37th annual WWE SummerSlam event will take place on Saturday, August 3. The PLE is set to air live from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hometown star Logan Paul broke the SummerSlam news on his Impaulsive podcast. He is also featured on promotional graphics, and he has provided some media to help get the word out.

Triple H took to X to send The Maverick an interesting message about plans for SummerSlam. The Chief Content Officer said big things are in the works for August.

"We've got big plans for #SummerSlam's big return to Cleveland this year. PS @LoganPaul, we'll need to iron out those details a bit..." Triple H wrote.

WWE is also working on plans for the various SummerSlam Week festivities in Cleveland. In addition to a variety of fan and WWE Community events that week, the go-home edition of SmackDown will air on August 2 from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

