Logan Paul talks about current position in WWE; shares excitement about his career

WWE made a blockbuster signing in June 2022 when Social Media Megastar Logan Paul inked a multi-event contract. He is just as thrilled two years later, and has offered unique insight into his position.

Paul made several appearances in the lead-up to his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 28, where he and The Miz defeated The Mysterios. Two months later, he signed a multi-event deal, and proceeded to win his singles debut bout over The Miz at SummerSlam 2022. Paul has been a major part of the product ever since, and has been praised internally and publicly for how quick he adapted.

The Maverick is set to enter his third WrestleMania, as the United States Champion now, and his PRIME energy drink brand was recently announced as WWE's first-ever center-ring sponsor. Things are going great in general for the Stamford-based company and the 28-year-old right now. Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, The Ultimate Influencer recently opened up about his role with WWE and the future.

"It's gonna be a big WrestleMania. There's not much [else] to say. I am very excited to be a part of the WWE at this time where they're making moves like they did with PRIME in the middle of the ring. They're bringing back some of the biggest superstars they've ever had. I'm kind of finding my voice as a wrestler. I think my ultimate goal would be to turn people who maybe didn't care about it into casual fans," Paul said. [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Paul has not wrestled since the Men's Elimination Chamber Match in late February, where he seemingly started a feud with Randy Orton. His last singles match before that was the Chamber qualifier victory over The Miz two weeks prior. Paul's last successful title defense came via DQ over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in late January.

Logan Paul set for major WWE SummerSlam

WWE has announced plans for the 2024 SummerSlam PLE, and it's already looking as if this will be a big event for Logan Paul.

The current WWE United States Champion is gearing up for another major SummerSlam as it was confirmed today that the 2024 edition will be held in The Paul Family's hometown. The Biggest Party of the Summer has been announced for Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The news was first revealed on Impaulsive.

Triple H took to X and responded to The Maverick's SummerSlam announcement, and his joke about doing Logan vs. LeBron James. The Chief Content Officer confirmed big plans were in the works for one of the biggest shows of the year.

"We’ve got big plans for #SummerSlam’s big return to Cleveland this year. PS @LoganPaul, we’ll need to iron out those details a bit…," he wrote.

SummerSlam 2024 will mark Paul's third match at the annual summer extravaganza. He defeated The Miz in 2022, and Ricochet in 2023.

