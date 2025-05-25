Logan Paul 'legally' cheats against Jey Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Jey Uso defended his title against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The latter "legally" cheated during the bout.

The Yeet Master shocked the world when he made Gunther tap out at WrestleMania 41 to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Since winning the title, he has found himself busy defending it against various challengers. A couple of weeks ago, Logan Paul made it clear that he intended to become the World Heavyweight Champion, igniting his feud with Jey.

Over the past few weeks, the two men have traded shots at each other, and The Maverick even knocked out Jey a couple of times with his titanium-reinforced right hand. The two men finally locked horns tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

During the contest, Logan Paul removed the padding from the middle rope turnbuckle. However, the referee failed to put it back on as is customary in normal matches. Moments later, Logan pushed Jey into the exposed turnbuckle, which could have caused a disqualification. However, the referee allowed the match to continue and produce a finish.

It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will be able to defend his World Heavyweight Championship tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event.

