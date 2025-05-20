Logan Paul losing championship match to Jey Uso after massive betrayal is possible, says ex-WWE employee

Jey Uso is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently suggested a scenario where the champion would suffer an unexpected betrayal.

The former Bloodline member captured the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania by defeating Gunther. The 39-year-old was later challenged to a match by Logan Paul, who vowed to win his first-ever world championship in WWE. Meanwhile, Gunther informed both superstars that he would face the winner of their Saturday Night's Main Event match for the title on RAW on June 9 in Phoenix.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci proposed a scenario where Jimmy Uso would attack his brother, leading to Paul losing via disqualification. Meanwhile, the leader of the Yeet movement would still keep the title:

"Is it gonna be another run-in? Maybe it's his brother that runs in and turns on his brother, Jey. There's a storyline right there. That could happen. And make Logan go over but really he gets disqualified because his brother jumps in the ring and turns on his own brother. That's a storyline right there," he said. [15:27 - 15:54]

Tommy Carlucci thinks WWE might be second-guessing their decision to put the title on Jey Uso

On a previous episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship run so far.

He claimed that inserting Gunther back into the title picture could be an indication that the company is doubting their decision to put the World Heavyweight Title on the former Bloodline member:

"We have Jey Uso, our champ. And, by the way, I'm wondering if they're thinking they made the right move with Jey of being the champ right now. I'm not too sure about it. Bringing Gunther back in the [inaudible] again. So, it's making me conflicted a little bit of what are they thinking of Jey. And I'm think about what's going on with Jey," he said.

RAW ended last night with The Maverick knocking out his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent. It will be interesting to see if he succeeds in dethroning Jey Uso this weekend.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

