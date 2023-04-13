Logan Paul provides an update about his future plans in WWE after WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul was unsuccessful at defeating Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, the match gave him more confidence about his longevity in the company.

The rivalry between The Maverick and The Visionary reached its boiling point at WrestleMania 39, where both men left no stone unturned in their quest to bag a win. Rollins outsmarted Paul on a few occasions in the contest and ultimately picked up the win.

The match was the final one of Logan Paul’s previous WWE contract. Soon after, it was announced by ESPN that The Maverick had re-signed a multi-year deal with the company.

Speaking to ESPN, Logan Paul revealed that his match at WrestleMania 39 made him more confident about his longevity in the company. He added that he was "gonna go for the long haul" following his impressive performance at The Show of Shows.

"After this WrestleMania, when I walked away unscathed -- like I'm telling you unscathed, the next day I could have ran a half marathon -- I got a lot more confident in my longevity in this sport. There's a way to do it. There's a way to perform where you mitigate athletic risk, and I'm gonna find it, and I'm gonna go for the long haul," Logan Paul said.

He continued:

"So now I have to actually be really good at this and, and take it serious and get creative in how I can make these lifetime moments that people never forget over and over and over again," Paul said. " ... So, while it is definitely harder to impress, and the WWE universe is gonna be watching me very carefully and scrutinizing how I perform and how I grow as an athlete, I am excited for the challenge." [H/T - ESPN]

The 28-year-old star has made a name for himself in different fields of entertainment, including social media, the boxing ring, and the wrestling ring. WWE will likely look to utilize him to his fullest potential to push their product into new territories.

Logan Paul is aiming for a championship in WWE after signing a new contract

Fans have already seen Logan Paul challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at 2022 Crown Jewel. He was unsuccessful at defeating The Tribal Chief but did turn a few heads with his performance.

In an interview with ESPN, Logan stated that he wouldn’t have signed a multi-year extension with the company if he didn’t want to win a championship.

"The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyper-ambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt. I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt. I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé."

VΞRDICT4489 @Verdict4489 @reigns_era Logan Paul vs Austin Theory Summerslam for the US title or whoever is the US champ at that point is my prediction @reigns_era Logan Paul vs Austin Theory Summerslam for the US title or whoever is the US champ at that point is my prediction

Currently, Austin Theory is without an opponent for the United States Championship, while GUNTHER is also looking for a challenger for his Intercontinental Title. It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul steps up to in the coming months.

