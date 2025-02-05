  • home icon
Logan Paul reacts to the boos from his hometown crowd on WWE RAW

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 05, 2025 19:55 GMT
Logan Paul mocks Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW
Logan Paul mocks Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW (Photo credit: wwe.com)

Logan Paul is currently one of the top heels in WWE. The former United States Champion was on this week's RAW in his hometown of Cleveland, where he received a lot of boos. He recently issued a statement on the crowd reactions he received Monday night.

The Maverick was likely expecting a big homecoming reaction from the crowd at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Logan came to ringside during The New Day vs. The LWO match, which allowed Xavier Woods to launch Rey Mysterio into the barrier. Rey later fought his rival off. However, Kofi Kingston hit the veteran with a Trouble in Paradise after Paul sneak attacked Mysterio, helping the heels win.

Paul was rattled as the Cleveland crowd booed heavily and chanted, "Logan su*ks!" while he ranted at ringside, declaring The City of Champions is now The City of Averageville. WWE shared a clip of the crowd heat on Instagram today, and Logan was quick to take to the comments. The 29-year-old claimed his hometown crowd didn't really mean what they said.

"They didn't mean that," Logan Paul wrote in the comment below.

Screenshot of Logan Paul&#039;s comment to WWE on Instagram (Photo Credit: WWE on Instagram)
Screenshot of Logan Paul's comment to WWE on Instagram (Photo Credit: WWE on Instagram)

Paul entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at #30 on Saturday. He was eliminated by John Cena, who had an assist from winner Jey Uso. Logan lasted 11:19 before being the 28th elimination, with two of his own: CM Punk and AJ Styles.

Logan Paul set for next week's WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment will continue Elimination Chamber qualifying matches on next week's RAW. The episode will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio will continue their feud next Monday as they face off in a qualifier for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria will also take place in a Women's Chamber qualifier.

youtube-cover

This week's RAW saw CM Punk defeat Sami Zayn to qualify for the Chamber. John Cena was previously announced for the match. Liv Morgan also qualified for the PLE scheduled for March 1 in Toronto by defeating IYO SKY via DQ.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
