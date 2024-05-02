Logan Paul reacts to incredible stat following WWE RAW

United States Champion Logan Paul has shared his reaction to an incredible WWE stat about him following this week's edition of RAW in Kansas City. The Maverick made an appearance during this past Monday's show.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in attendance for the show and got involved in the action. He allowed Paul to use his Super Bowl rings as a weapon, and the champion accidentally bashed The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh in the face. Paul successfully defended his title against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania XL last month.

WrestleFeatures on X pointed out today that Logan Paul is now the longest-reigning champion in WWE. Roman Reigns and Gunther's historic title reigns both came to an end at WrestleMania, and Rhea Ripley was recently forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to injury.

The United States Champion reacted to the stat on his Instagram story with a shrugging emoji, as seen in the image below.

Paul shares a hilarious reaction to being the longest-reigning champion in the company

Logan Paul breaks silence on former WWE Superstar's criticism

Ronda Rousey wrapped up her tenure with WWE following SummerSlam 2023 and has been very critical of the company since her exit.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet was critical of the company for allowing Logan Paul to rehearse his matches but not giving her the same opportunity. The 29-year-old responded on his brother's BS w/ Jake Paul podcast and said the former UFC star was likely frustrated with WWE and not him as a performer.

"I have a lot of respect for Ronda Rousey. Every time I've met her, it's been very amicable. So, when she's saying that, I don't think it's like a personal attack on me by any means. I don't feel she's coming after me. I feel she's maybe using me as an example to express her dissatisfaction with maybe how she was treated in the WWE, but I can't speak on that because I don't know how she was treated," he said. [From 07:00 - 07:28]

You can check out Paul's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul has only competed in 12 matches so far in his professional wrestling career. It will be fascinating to see how long the popular YouTuber can hold onto his title moving forward.

