Logan Paul reveals original plans for WWE Championship match in Saudi Arabia

Logan Paul could become WWE Champion this weekend as he competes in one of the biggest bouts of his young career: a Champion vs. Champion match against Cody Rhodes. The PRIME boss has just dismissed a certain narrative on the match.

The Maverick and The American Nightmare are expected to headline World Wrestling Entertainment's inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. It was believed that both titles would be on the line, but Paul pulled a swerve during Friday's contract signing, and it was announced that only Cody's WWE Championship would be up for grabs, not Paul's United States Championship.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley on WWE's The Bump, Paul dismissed the idea of title plans changing for Saturday's match. Kelley mentioned how "things shifted" with the contract signing, but the YouTube star quickly cut her off.

"Things haven't shifted. [Cathy asked if plans shifted?] No. No, they... [Cathy asked how things have not shifted from Logan's perspective] This was always for Cody's title, not mine. I'm shocked that people are shocked about that," Logan Paul said. [From 19:18 to 19:39]

Saturday will be the 12th match for The Ultimate Influencer and his first with Rhodes. King and Queen of the Ring will also mark Paul's third trip to Saudi Arabia with WWE and his second main event match as he failed to win the Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Logan Paul's WWE United States Championship reign

Logan Paul won his first pro wrestling title on November 4 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He defeated Rey Mysterio to become the new United States Champion.

The Maverick won gold in what was his eighth match. However, he has only defended the title twice since then. Paul retained over Kevin Owens via DQ at the 2024 Royal Rumble, then retained over Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania XL.

Paul also worked two non-title bouts in between the two defenses. He defeated The Miz in an Elimination Chamber qualifier, then came up short in the actual Chamber match one week later.