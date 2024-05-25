Logan Paul reveals how he prepared backstage for WWE Championship match

WWE has booked Logan Paul in a major PLE main event once again. The social media megastar has just revealed an exclusive look at how he prepared by using a significant addition to the backstage area.

The inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE was headlined by Cody Rhodes retaining the WWE Championship over Paul, who did not defend his United States Championship. Company officials have trusted The Maverick with a big match on all three trips he's made to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His first Saudi PLE match, and his third match overall, came as a loss to then-champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. He returned to the Kingdom last November for Crown Jewel, where he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Paul took to X before the Champion vs. Champion match with Rhodes and shared two backstage photos. One of the images features the 29-year-old sitting on a ring apron next to his gear and title belt.

"Moments out @WWE," Logan Paul wrote with the photos below.

Paul then shared a clip on his Instagram Stories which shows how there was a full-size wrestling ring set up backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome.

"big atmosphere," Logan Paul wrote.

Paul's next challenger for the United States Championship has not been confirmed as of this writing. He will likely defend on June 15 at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

WWE announces return to Saudi Arabia

World Wrestling Entertainment held its inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, today. It was announced during the show that the company will return to the Kingdom later this year for Crown Jewel 2024.

The sixth Crown Jewel PLE will take place on Saturday, November 2, in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The venue is scheduled to be Al-Awwal Park, also known as King Saud University Stadium. This is where Crown Jewel 2018 and Crown Jewel 2022 were held.

It was recently revealed that Saudi officials are hoping to host a Royal Rumble or WrestleMania event within the next few years, possibly in 2026 or 2027.

