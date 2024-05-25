WWE makes huge announcement during King and Queen of the Ring

WWE King and Queen of the Ring aired live from Saudi Arabia today. During the premium live event, another huge show was announced for later this year.

The company aired a video during King and Queen of the Ring announcing another huge show. WWE announced that Crown Jewel 2024 will air later this year on November 2, and the show will go down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Gunther battled Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at the premium live event. Lyra Valkyria also faced Nia Jax to determine which superstar would be crowned the Queen of the Ring. Sami Zayn put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, and Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of the show.

The promotion has been focusing on taking premium live events overseas in recent months. Backlash took place in France earlier this month and was a very successful event. The company also held Elimination Chamber in Australia in February. There have been rumors of the company hosting WrestleMania outside of the United States in the coming years as well.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praises Triple H

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has praised Triple H for his creativity as the company's Chief Content Officer.

Vince McMahon resigned from the promotion earlier this year and The King of Kings now has more power in the company than ever. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell credited Triple H for the company being more flexible when it comes to its creative process.

"But it's good for WWE because look at the doors that are opened to them. I mean, everybody can fit in on the creative now because of the work they have done before. It's all open and that's all due to Triple H, I will say that," said Mantell. [From 48:00 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Triple H also announced that Drew McIntyre will be challenging Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15. Only time will tell if The Archer of Infamy can defeat The Scottish Warrior next month to retain his title.

