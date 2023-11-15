Logan Paul's recent rival announces retirement

Logan Paul has quickly risen to prominence in WWE in a short time with the company. The United States Championship is also a huge name outside the squared circle. Besides being a social media megastar, Paul has also tried his hands in boxing. One of his boxing rivals has recently announced his retirement.

The name in question is Dillion Danis, the Maverick's most recent opponent inside the boxing ring. The match became highly personal after the mixed martial arts fighter took constant shots at Logan's fiancée, Nina Agdal, during the buildup. However, he failed to walk his talk in the match as he lost to the YouTuber via disqualification.

Dillion Danis has faced a lot of humiliation on social media following the loss. The star recently took to social media to reveal that he's finished fighting and is retiring.

Ex-WWE employee believes Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster

Logan Paul has firmly established himself as a prominent member of the WWE roster in just a handful of matches. The Maverick recently defeated Rey Mysterio to win his first title with the company.

While many had doubts about the social media megastar, he has turned the doubters into believers with every outing to the squared circle. His work also received huge praise from ex-WWE writer Vince Russo, who noted that the 28-year-old is better than the 75% of the current roster:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]."

Logan recently revealed that he's done with boxing and will be giving his complete focus to professional wrestling. He is expected to be more active in WWE now that he holds the United States Championship.

