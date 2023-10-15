Fresh off his victory over Dillon Danis, Logan Paul seems focused on resuming his pro wrestling career. Going by his recent Instagram stories, Paul might be all set to face Rey Mysterio next in WWE.

In case you missed it, the social media star finally had his boxing match with Dillon Danis after weeks of heated back-and-forth. When all was said and done, Paul emerged the winner via disqualification and, in his post-match interview, revealed that he wanted to win the United States Champion currently held by Rey Mysterio.

It's safe to say that Logan Paul experienced almost the perfect night as, in addition to shutting up Dillon Danis, he also shed light on what's next for him in WWE.

Paul shared a tweet on his Instagram Stories that mentioned how he successfully promoted his "next WWE match" against Rey Mysterio during his recent boxing event. Logan acknowledging the tweet seemingly confirms that a showdown against The Master of the 619 is indeed next:

Logan Paul could not have asked for a better evening!

What did Logan Paul say to Rey Mysterio after his fight?

Following a relatively easy win over Danis, Logan Paul stayed back in the ring for an interview with Ariel Helwani.

The 28-year-old reminded everyone that his true passion was professional wrestling and that he was a WWE Superstar looking to become a champion. Calling himself an "American Boy," The Maverick declared that he had his eyes on the United States Championship and the man currently holding it, Rey Mysterio.

Paul, who has beaten Rey once before in a tag team match, sounds committed to the goal of winning gold in WWE. He even put out a tweet directed at Mysrterio after the event.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a fittingly epic response to Logan, which all but confirmed the making of a potentially great rivalry revolving around the US title on SmackDown.

Are you excited for Paul vs. Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.