Logan Paul sends bold three-word response to Gunther's interest in wrestling him

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently disclosed that he is open to facing the United States Champion of WWE, Logan Paul, in a first-time-ever match.

Despite being a very opinionated professional wrestler who is a firm believer in the mat being sacred, the Austrian star claimed that celebrity wrestlers such as Logan Paul and Bad Bunny are passionate about the business. This is part of the reason why he is genuinely looking forward to facing The Maverick.

As it turns out, the United States Champion has other plans. He rejected The Ring General, albeit not completely. It seems Logan Paul believes there is a plethora of other WWE Superstars who want to step into the ring with him:

"Get in line," Logan Paul posted on Twitter/X, reacting to Gunther's recent comments.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has been shuttling between RAW and SmackDown as he pleases in 2023. It is a totally plausible scenario to see The Maverick on RAW to potentially confront the Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion.

But the question is, does Paul really care about pulling off a great match with the red brand's champion now, especially since he holds the blue brand's equivalent title?

What did Gunther really say about Logan Paul?

While doing an interview for The Ringer, Gunther stated that he looks at Paul's run in WWE positively. While other celebrities over the years had simply come to the wrestling business on account of personal interests, the Austrian feels that these guys are different:

"I would love to do that match. [Gunther vs. Logan Paul.] I think it would be very exciting. With him, the thing in general with celebrities coming into our business and doing their thing, for a while when I saw it, I thought it was a little bit unnecessary. In a lot of cases, it was somebody coming in, getting paid, or trying to take the most out of it for them, and leaving," The Ring General stated.

He added:

"The celebrities we've had recently like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, those are guys that are obviously passionate. They enjoy it, love it. They have a high interest of contributing to it, and not just going there and taking something out."

While Logan Paul is sitting on the bench for Survivor Series, the Austrian star is booked to defend his Intercontinental Championship against WWE veteran The Miz. Ahead of the go-home edition of RAW this week, he sent a four-word message to The A-Lister. Check it out here.

Do you think Gunther and Logan Paul can pull off a match for the ages? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.