Logan Paul set to be part of big segment on next week's SmackDown

YouTuber and boxer, Logan Paul, has been exchanging words with Sami Zayn for quite some time now. Paul has offered to review Zayn's documentary covering the conspiracy against him and even believes that The Great Liberator might be onto something.

Zayn announced on this week's SmackDown that next Friday will be the red carpet premiere for the trailer of his documentary with Logan Paul, as his special guest.

The former Intercontinental Champion made the announcement when he appeared on The Kevin Owens Show.

This would be a night to remember for Sami Zayn for a number of reasons. Not only did he make the announcement regarding his documentary, but he would also accept a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

KO proceeded to attack The Great Liberator and laid him out with a Stunner. Hopefully, this will not dampen Zayn's spirits for next week as it will be a monumental moment for him and SmackDown as a whole.

This will be Logan Paul's first appearance in WWE. It will be interesting to see what happens, considering he comes from an amateur wrestling and boxing background.

NEXT WEEK on FOX:@LoganPaul will be the special guest on @SamiZayn's Red Carpet Premiere! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/zI5wRgw5Au — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021

Logan Paul is preparing to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan Paul seems to have a hand in a lot of major events revolving around sports entertainment off-late. The YouTuber/Boxer is set to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match.

It was announced back in December of 2020 that Paul would be facing 'Money'. Unfortunately, the bout was postponed due to unspecified reasons.

Logan Paul has fought fellow YouTuber KSI on two separate occasions, drawing the first match and losing the second.

Paul will now have a WWE SmackDown appearance to add to his long list of achievements.

Are you excited to see Logan Paul next week on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below!