Logan Paul shares his backstage footage after IShowSpeed takes a brutal Spear from Bron Breakker; sends a three-word message

Logan Paul shared backstage footage after IShowSpeed was eliminated from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Speed took a brutal Spear from Bron Breakker before being thrown over the top rope.

Speed was a last-minute replacement for Akira Tozawa, who failed to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match after being taken out by the already-eliminated Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT Champion was frustrated after his elimination and prevented Tozawa from entering the match, while he was making his entrance.

Paul sent his best wishes to Speed, who picked up a cut on his leg after being eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match. He was also tossed across the announcers' table by Otis.

Paul also entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was the #30 entrant and eliminated CM Punk and AJ Styles from the match. John Cena eliminated Paul from the Rumble.

IShowSpeed called out Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, and others after his Royal Rumble elimination

IShowSpeed opened up about his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, he criticized Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, and Rey Mysterio.

Speed promised to prepare for the 2026 Royal Rumble Match. He said:

"If I had more time, I don't know why they keep doing this to me, but if I had more time, I promise you I could do way more than y'all think I would. Next Royal Rumble, I'm calling out everybody! Roman Reigns, Mark Henry, Rey Mysterio, Dom, it don't matter who you are... Just wait till I start training out there. You know what I'm saying? Don't worry, it ain't a joke out there. It's not a joke!"

Last year, Speed accompanied Logan Paul for his WWE United States Championship match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL. He also took an RKO from Orton.

