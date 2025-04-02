Logan Paul shares emotional message while celebrating personal milestone

Logan Paul is celebrating major personal and professional milestones. The social media heavyweight is a hot topic of discussion right now, as he and AJ Styles will return to WWE's biggest stage in less than three weeks. Paul's social media celebration includes a statement, new family photos, and a bit of self-deprecation.

The Ultimate Influencer celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday with fiancée Nina Agdal and six-month-old daughter Esmé. Following Monday's RAW, The Paul Family has remained in London for the celebratory week after Logan got the upper hand in another tangle with The Phenomenal One. The celebration continued today on the 3rd anniversary of Paul's in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where The Miz turned on him after they defeated The Mysterios.

The A-Lister earlier joined the WWE Universe in trying to ruin Paul's big week with a viral video. Despite the heat, Paul took to Instagram today to reminisce on the "insane decade" that brought him to WWE. With a bit of self-deprecating humor, Logan thanked his followers and made a declaration for the next ten years.

"Officially 30. Insane decade. Went from f**khead to father. Vine guy to Prime guy. Controversial YouTuber to WWE Superstar... Thank you for following me on this journey, I can’t wait to make the next 10 years even more memorable — I’m just getting started," Logan Paul wrote with the photos below.

Paul will wrestle his 19th match at WrestleMania 41 in less than three weeks. The Ohio native will lock up one-on-one with AJ Styles for the first time. The two have feuded in recent weeks after Paul entered the Royal Rumble at #30, then eliminated AJ at his 21:02 mark.

Triple H hypes Logan Paul vs. AJ Styles

Adam Pearce officially announced AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul during Monday's WWE RAW in London. Triple H then took to X to praise the WrestleMania 41 opponents, predicting the match will be special.

"Two completely different human beings…but both athletes on a level most can’t comprehend. This will be special. #WrestleMania," Triple H wrote.

Styles will work his 9th WrestleMania this month after losing to LA Knight at WrestleMania 40. Paul, who retained the United States Championship over Kevin Owens and Randy Orton last year, will enter The Grandest Stage of Them All for the fourth time in Las Vegas.

