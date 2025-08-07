Logan Paul shares injury update after WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre stood tall in a tag team match at SummerSlam. They took on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll, with the latter making his WWE debut and being impressive in his first in-ring appearance. The Maverick secured the win for his team, but it didn't come without a cost for him. He shared an injury update backstage in his personal vlog after the match.

"With great performance comes great recovery. I'm sore, dude. I'm sore from landing on Jelly Roll. I literally just got all Jelly and like he's not as soft as he looks. It's so weird. And my back hurts probably from carrying the entire weight of this company on it," Logan Paul said. [From 16:50 to 17:05]

Check out the video below:

The former United States Champion revealed that he had a robot massage as he was trying to recover from the battle at SummerSlam. The question is whether it will cost him any time going forward.

Logan Paul to take time off WWE

The Maverick is expected to take time off WWE and it is unclear if this will be a short or long hiatus. The reason is that Logan Paul plans to marry his fiancee Nina Agdal and there is no confirmation yet on how much time he will miss.

It will be interesting to see what the plans are for him going forward, as he has expressed the desire to become World Champion in WWE this year. He could go after Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship or Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship.

On the other hand, he could move to RAW and start a feud with Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship or Seth Rollins, who walked out of SummerSlam as the new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on CM Punk.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

