Logan Paul shares major boast ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE star Logan Paul shared a major claim about his career ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown. The former champion has not competed in a match since SummerSlam 2024 in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

Paul is now a member of the WWE RAW roster on Netflix. The Maverick took to his Instagram story today to make a boastful claim about his wrestling career. He stated that he was the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, and you can check out his message on Instagram by clicking here.

"POV: TikTok is getting banned, ur brother beat Mike Tyson, ur the greatest WWE star in history + a new dad & Prime ICE is hitting," he wrote.

Logan Paul sends a message on Instagram.[Image credit: Screenshot of Paul's Instagram story]

LA Knight captured the United States Championship from Paul at WWE SummerSlam last year. However, Shinsuke Nakamura captured the title from The Megastar in November 2024 and is the reigning United States Champion on SmackDown.

Logan Paul claims he is the new boss in WWE

RAW Superstar Logan Paul recently poked fun at The Rock by claiming that he was the new boss of the company.

The Rock is known as "The Final Boss" and made an appearance on RAW's debut on Netflix. The Brahma Bull cut a babyface promo during the show and put the Ula Fala around Roman Reigns' neck after he defeated Solo Sikoa in the Tribal Combat Match earlier this month.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video released on the promotion's YouTube channel, Paul mocked The Rock by claiming that he was the new boss. The popular star also shared that Triple H told him to claim it was his era as well.

"You talk about Dwayne Johnson here, The Final Boss. I'm the new boss. There's a new man in town, bro, and his name is Logan Paul. Like Triple H said, this is the era of Logan Paul. He said it at the beginning of the show. Some people are like, 'Oh, he said it's the Netflix era.' But he said it's the era of Logan Paul or he told me that's what he was gonna say," he said. [4:20 - 4:37]

You can check out Paul's comments in the video below:

Paul has only wrestled in 15 matches in his career but has already proven to be a natural in the ring. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former United States Champion on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

