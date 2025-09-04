Logan Paul "smoked" John Cena; WWE star responds to serious shots: "Cut that sh*t"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently responded to John Cena's shots at him ahead of their match at Clash in Paris. The Maverick explained why he felt Cena's comments were wrong.

Ad

On the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of WWE Clash in Paris, John Cena took some massive shots at Logan Paul, calling him a parasite and highlighting that Paul was not on the top influencers list. The 17-time World Champion also mentioned that he believed The Maverick was in WWE to promote his businesses outside the pro wrestling world.

Logan recently responded to Cena's shots on his latest YouTube vlog. The former WWE United States Champion explained that his opponent's comments were wrong as he no longer considered himself an influencer.

Ad

Trending

Paul added that although he loved making YouTube videos, his full-time job was wrestling.

"Telling me I'm not on the influencer list. Okay, bro. Neither is KSI. Neither is Jake. You wanna know why? Cause [A.] Mainstream media doesn't f**k with me, but [B.] I'm not a f**king influencer bro. I'm a f**king superstar. I make YouTube videos and I love making these videos, but like this ain't my full-time job, buddy. I'm beyond the influencing now. I have influence, but I have elevated to become a WWE Superstar. I think I smoked him. He wasn't even out there when I talked. Or maybe he was, I couldn't see him. Sh*t joke, bro. Cut that sh*t," he said.

Ad

Check out his vlog below:

Ad

Tommy Dreamer praised John Cena's and Logan Paul's performances at WWE Clash in Paris

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said that he believed John Cena's match with Logan Paul would be in the 17-time World Champion's top three performances of all time.

Dreamer also mentioned that he felt it was one of The Maverick's "better matches of his career."

Ad

"John Cena put on a wonderful performance," Dreamer stated. "I literally had to go up and look up his age, just because of another [impressive] match. Him and Cody, perhaps one of the greatest John Cena matches of all time. I would say this Logan Paul [match] would be about two or three for John Cena performances. Excellent match. One of Logan Paul's better matches of his career. The two guys brought it."

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Logan Paul's future after his incredible performance against John Cena.

Please credit Logan Paul's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More