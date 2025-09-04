Logan Paul "smoked" John Cena; WWE star responds to serious shots: "Cut that sh*t"

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently responded to John Cena's shots at him ahead of their match at Clash in Paris. The Maverick explained why he felt Cena's comments were wrong.
On the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of WWE Clash in Paris, John Cena took some massive shots at Logan Paul, calling him a parasite and highlighting that Paul was not on the top influencers list. The 17-time World Champion also mentioned that he believed The Maverick was in WWE to promote his businesses outside the pro wrestling world.
Logan recently responded to Cena's shots on his latest YouTube vlog. The former WWE United States Champion explained that his opponent's comments were wrong as he no longer considered himself an influencer.
Paul added that although he loved making YouTube videos, his full-time job was wrestling.
"Telling me I'm not on the influencer list. Okay, bro. Neither is KSI. Neither is Jake. You wanna know why? Cause [A.] Mainstream media doesn't f**k with me, but [B.] I'm not a f**king influencer bro. I'm a f**king superstar. I make YouTube videos and I love making these videos, but like this ain't my full-time job, buddy. I'm beyond the influencing now. I have influence, but I have elevated to become a WWE Superstar. I think I smoked him. He wasn't even out there when I talked. Or maybe he was, I couldn't see him. Sh*t joke, bro. Cut that sh*t," he said.
Tommy Dreamer praised John Cena's and Logan Paul's performances at WWE Clash in Paris
During a recent edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said that he believed John Cena's match with Logan Paul would be in the 17-time World Champion's top three performances of all time.
Dreamer also mentioned that he felt it was one of The Maverick's "better matches of his career."
"John Cena put on a wonderful performance," Dreamer stated. "I literally had to go up and look up his age, just because of another [impressive] match. Him and Cody, perhaps one of the greatest John Cena matches of all time. I would say this Logan Paul [match] would be about two or three for John Cena performances. Excellent match. One of Logan Paul's better matches of his career. The two guys brought it."
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Logan Paul's future after his incredible performance against John Cena.
