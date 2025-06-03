Logan Paul has a special message for John Cena before teaming up with him at WWE Money in the Bank

Logan Paul sent a message on behalf of John Cena and also addressed him as "the GOAT." Paul and Cena will team up at the upcoming WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

They will battle Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes on Saturday in Inglewood, California. Cena tried helping Paul win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, a returning Rhodes prevented the crowning of a new champion, taking out Cena and also attacking Paul. The American Nightmare immediately challenged Cena and Paul to a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

On X, The Maverick shared a photo with the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. He praised Cena by calling him the "Greatest of All Time" and also sent a message on his behalf, hyping up their tag team match at Money in the Bank.

"I’m teaming up with the GOAT @JohnCena this Saturday, don’t miss WWE history — live on Peacock 7p ET," wrote Paul.

Check out Paul's post on X:

Bill Apter suggested the possibility of Logan Paul turning babyface against John Cena

Bill Apter discussed the possibility of a match between Logan Paul and John Cena. He believes it could also see The Maverick turn babyface.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran suggested the following:

"Logan Paul-John Cena, I think, could be a compelling heel versus heel match. (...) There's nothing to map out. It's a good match that will draw people to want to see it. That's what I think. Oh my god, John Cena, who we hate, against Logan Paul, who we hate? I think, part of it, I think Logan Paul might become during the match, I think he might become the babyface. I know they can't (stand Logan) but against John Cena, that might be different."

Paul was previously a babyface in WWE before eventually cementing his heel turn. As a heel, he has found massive success, going viral on multiple occasions and also winning the WWE United States Championship. Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the title before dropping it to LA Knight.

Paul and John Cena will team up for the very first time at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, their opponents, Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, are no strangers to teaming up with each other. They are former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

