Logan Paul tweets out a provoking message after knocking out a Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

In the aftermath of the latest episode of SmackDown, Logan Paul took to Twitter to send a message to The Bloodline member Jey Uso.

On this week's show, The Maverick addressed the WWE Universe ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Midway through the segment, Jey Uso attacked him from behind. The Bloodline member continued the assault before Sami Zayn made his way out to the ring and asked his stablemate to stop.

However, Jey refused and went for a hip attack, only for Logan to sidestep. The 27-year-old star then threw a punch and knocked out one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Taking to Twitter, the YouTube star shared a 'before & after' post alongside photos of him knocking out Jey as he further tried to provoke his current rivals.

Logan Paul spoke about his "heel tendencies" ahead of his match with Roman Reigns

Ahead of the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Logan Paul spoke on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. During the conversation, the YouTuber admitted that he has "heel tendencies" and likes to get under people's skin.

"You know, it's funny," said Logan Paul. "I've got what they heel tendencies, which is true. I like to ruffle feathers, I like to poke. And at the same time, well I'm a nice guy. I love meeting my fans in person, kissing babies, and making videos for birthdays of fans across the world. I think I'm a bit of a hybrid."

Paul initially started off as a heel in WWE. At WrestleMania 38, he teamed up with The Miz, as the duo defeated The Mysterios at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, WWE cemented Paul's babyface turn after The A-Lister betrayed him following their 'Mania win. This led to a singles match between the two men at SummerSlam, with Paul emerging victorious.

