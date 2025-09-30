Logan Paul undergoes medical procedure amid WWE hiatus

Former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul recently underwent a medical procedure. The Maverick made the revelation via a social media update.

Ad

The 30-year-old has been away from the squared circle since WWE Clash in Paris. He locked horns with 17-time World Champion John Cena at the premium live event. The two stars put forth an engaging contest that ended with The Cenation Leader securing a hard-fought victory.

Amid his absence from WWE programming, the social media star took to Instagram stories to reveal that he underwent plasma cleaning therapy earlier today. Paul shared pictures of himself undergoing the medical procedure.

Ad

Trending

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story:

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Logan Paul undergoes plasma exchange therapy. (Picture credits: Star's Instagram Story)

WWE legend opens up to share his honest opinion about Logan Paul

After his match with Maverick at WWE Clash in Paris, John Cena shared his honest opinion about the YouTube sensation while speaking at the WWE Clash in Paris Post-Show .

Ad

The veteran claimed that he had a lot of respect for the former United States Champion and saw huge potential in him. He added that although some fans might dislike Paul, they should give him his flowers for his performance in the match at the premium live event.

"I've got a lot of respect for Logan Paul. I see - and I think the WWE Universe can agree - I see so much potential in him, and he's just so good at this. I will say this - there has never been somebody who's been the marquee in this business that hasn't been borderline unhealthy obsessed with it. You have to invest your heart and soul. You say I'm going at a different level, I'm simply just giving all I have, and that's all I've really ever done. I'm glad everybody appreciates it, but I'm just trying to give my heart to the canvas. Tonight, anybody that doesn't like Logan Paul, that's fine, but I've got to put some respect on that name," he said.

While John Cena is all set to wrestle AJ Styles at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, there is no update about Paul's next WWE appearance. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Maverick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!