Logan Paul is underrated, according to 26-time WWE champion

A decorated WWE star believes YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul is underrated. Paul has been a divisive figure in the Stamford-based promotion ever since his debut at WrestleMania 38. Since then, The Maverick has established himself as a staple at marquee events, even winning the United States Championship in 2023.While his in-ring ability has garnered praise, fans remain divided over Paul being pushed in major spots. However, his upcoming WWE opponent, 26-time champion John Cena, has a different view about him. The Franchise Player is a 17-time World Champion, a five-time US Champion, and a four-time tag team champion.Speaking at the FAN EXPO Chicago, Cena talked about his upcoming match against Logan Paul at Clash in Paris. The Cenation Leader admitted that Paul is not a very &quot;likable guy&quot; but disagreed with a fan who said that the social media megastar is overrated.&quot;I disagree. I think he’s underrated. I think he gets a bad rap. He’s not an outsider. He belongs in WWE. His best days are ahead of him; he’s got championships in his future,&quot; Cena said.The 17-time World Champion also mentioned that he is fully focused on Logan Paul ahead of their bout at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.&quot;I can tell you I’m not looking past Logan Paul, and I’m not believing any of the hype that he’s this outsider who should be taken lightly. I’m training hard. And I have a very, very tough opponent in Logan,&quot; he added.You can watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena and Logan Paul teamed up two months agoWhile Cena will be standing across the ring against Paul in Paris on August 31, the two stars were tag team partners not that long ago.During Cena's stint as a heel, he teamed up with The Maverick to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in a tag team match at the Money in the Bank PLE this past June. The match became famous for R-Truth's return to WWE after he was reportedly let go by the company.However, after The Franchise Player went back to being a babyface earlier this month, Logan challenged him to a match on the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and the 48-year-old duly accepted it. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick defeats The Unseen 17 at Clash in Paris.