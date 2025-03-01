Logan Paul will main-event WWE WrestleMania, says Tommy Dreamer

Logan Paul will walk into WWE's barbaric Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for the second straight year. The social media celebrity says that this time, things are different.

Ad

Last year, he was the United States Champion. Randy Orton eliminated him, and he returned the favor. In 2025, The Maverick is a full-time wrestler. Tommy Dreamer believes Logan Paul will main-event WrestleMania and become the WWE Champion. Only, not this year.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray jokingly picked Logan Paul as the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber winner. Tommy Dreamer added to his colleague's statement, noting that the former US Champion has the potential, but the latter has not reached that level just yet.

Ad

Trending

"I think Logan Paul will main-event WrestleMania. I also think Logan Paul will be the WWE Champion. I just don't think he's there yet," Tommy Dreamer said. [From 23:08 onwards]

Ad

All five contestants engaged in a war of words in Toronto this past Friday, except John Cena. However, The Maverick trolled the crowd using Cena's music for his entrance. Everybody made a case for them to close the Show of Shows this year.

Tommy Dreamer feels CM Punk, not Logan Paul, could end up challenging the Undisputed WWE Champion

Interestingly, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk shared a backstage moment on SmackDown, where The Best in the World urged the Undisputed WWE Champion to take the offer and stick it to The Rock. He also reminded fans of the disdain he has for the 52-year-old legend.

Ad

Ad

According to Tommy Dreamer, only two of the six competitors have a shot at challenging The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 — CM Punk and John Cena. Dreamer noted that if Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss, then The Second City Saint could do it instead.

"Think of the ultimate rebel in wrestling, CM Punk. What if he becomes Corporate Punk, but he aligns himself with the company and sells his soul to get to the main event [of WrestleMania 41]? To get what he always wanted," Tommy Dreamer said.

Ad

Needless to say, The Rock threw a curveball into Cody Rhodes' road to WrestleMania 41, and it has sparked massive curiosity among fans. Who could challenge Rhodes on the grandest spectacle come April? What happens if The American Nightmare decides against siding with The Final Boss? Or rather, if he decides to sell his soul?

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback