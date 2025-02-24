Cody Rhodes could make major career move at WrestleMania 41, says WWE employee

After winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL, slowly but surely, Cody Rhodes' friends began to turn on him. Everybody wants a piece of the pie, and The American Nightmare has become a lonesome individual.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts feels Rhodes could embrace the dark side by aligning with The Rock. The two are scheduled to meet at Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1.

While Roberts noted on the Notsam Wrestling podcast that Cody need not do it right out of the gate, it could happen in the show-closing moments of WrestleMania this year. The Final Boss told Rhodes he wants the latter's soul on SmackDown this past Friday. The champion has time to contemplate it and could accept the offer this Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

"WrestleMania 30 and 40 are probably the two most happy WrestleMania endings ever. What if WrestleMania 41 is a sad ending? What if WrestleMania 41 is Cody Rhodes selling his soul?" Sam Roberts said. "Have all the fans been as loudly supporting Cody Rhodes in telling this new story [as they did?] I would argue the fans haven't [...] Maybe he needs to go to the person who's going to keep him in power," the analyst backed his statement. [From 33:10 onwards]

If Cody refuses, Sam Roberts feels The Rock could enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

The Rock says his story with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes may not culminate in a match

After his promo segment with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown this past Friday, The People's Champion joined the press to discuss the company's direction. He touched upon his ongoing program with The American Nightmare.

The Great One noted that The Final Boss and The American Nightmare are two characters so layered that their issues need not culminate in a wrestling match. Many wondered if this was the 52-year-old's subtle hint that he is unavailable for The Show of Shows this year.

A major project outside WWE is reportedly in the works. In it, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will collaborate with Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt.

