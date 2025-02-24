41-year-old says Cody Rhodes refusing The Rock's offer at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 could affect its main event 

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was going down a straightforward path this WrestleMania season until The Rock resurfaced. The Final Boss and The American Nightmare will meet at Rogers Centre in Canada on March 1 at Elimination Chamber.

The Rock wants Cody's soul. If Rhodes refuses to comply, perhaps The Final Boss could enter the Men's Chamber Match. Sam Roberts speculated a potential bout between the two at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come April, despite Rock's claims that his ongoing story with the champion need not culminate in a wrestling match. On Notsam Wrestling, Roberts wondered how The Final Boss would retaliate if The American Nightmare informed him that he would always be the people's champion.

The 41-year-old WWE analyst noted each participant in the Men's Chamber has a built-in story. He feels John Cena vs. Logan Paul, Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk could all be set up, while The Rock goes to WrestleMania 41 and faces Cody Rhodes in the main event:

"Rock says, 'Well, I need somebody that I can trust, and sometimes we can only rely on ourselves. So in the main event tonight, the Elimination Chamber match will be a seven-man Elimination Chamber Match,'" Roberts speculated. [From 15:14 to 15:28]

WWE has booked seven-person Elimination Chamber Matches, back in 2018. Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss were the victors of their respective contests.

Could Roman Reigns return and confront The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto?

Roman Reigns has been off television since being viciously attacked by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. He has a score to settle with The Visionary and CM Punk, and both are competing in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Sam Roberts also pointed to The Tribal Chief possibly confronting The Rock instead, setting the stage for their WrestleMania 41 main event clash. Considering Dwayne Johnson may only have a few more wrestling matches left in his tank, perhaps the company could pit the Anoa'i family's biggest stars against one another as soon as this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

It's also worth noting that Dwayne Johnson's busy schedule outside wrestling could affect his storyline this season. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels the company should not rely on him for their biggest show of the year in 2025.

