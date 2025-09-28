Lola Vice collapses mid-match; WWE star's real-life family concerned at ringside

Lola Vice competed in a major title match at NXT No Mercy 2025. She collapsed mid-match, which made her family worried.Jacy Jayne shocked the world earlier this year when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the NXT Women's Champion. Many fans and critics labelled her a weak champion. However, she proved her doubters wrong when she became a double champion a few weeks later by winning the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Although she lost the TNA title, Jacy has continued to remain NXT Women's Champion. Tonight at NXT No Mercy 2025, Jacy faced her toughest challenge yet when she defended her title against Lola Vice.Fallon Henley did her best to help her stablemate out in this match. However, her actions got her ejected from the bout. Lola found herself in control of the match when a hooded figure showed up and attacked her outside the ring. Lola tried to get back in the ring before the ten count but collapsed. Her family, who were seated at ringside, were concerned for the former MMA fighter. Lola eventually managed to get back into the ring, but was pinned seconds later.Lola Vice wants a match with Nikki BellaLola Vice has been a rising star in NXT over the past year. She even got the opportunity to compete at WWE Evolution 2025, where she shared the ring with a Hall of Famer like Nikki Bella. Speaking on Sports Illustrated's The Pin Down, Lola was asked what legends she would like to face. The NXT star was quick to name Nikki Bella.&quot;I would love to have a big match with Nikki Bella. Like, when I shared the ring with her at Evolution, I was so happy to be dancing with her, you have no idea. I remember being in the ring like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe I'm doing this.' But yeah, I think it would be cute one day to have a match with her. And she's also a Hispanic woman. I'm just so proud to be part of this time in WWE.&quot; -Lola Vice, The Pin Down [12:29-12:50]It will be interesting to see what's next for Lola after tonight's loss.