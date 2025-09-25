  • home icon
  27-year-old WWE star wants "big match" against Nikki Bella

27-year-old WWE star wants "big match" against Nikki Bella

By Greg Bush
Modified Sep 25, 2025 23:26 GMT
Nikki Bella wants to prove herself with this WWE run, and Lola Vice is ready for the challenge (Credit: WWE.com)
Nikki Bella wants to prove herself with this WWE run, and Lola Vice is ready for the challenge (Credit: WWE.com)

Nikki Bella returned to WWE this summer, wanting to prove that she can hang with such a stacked women's division. While her initial feud with Liv Morgan didn't pan out as expected, there's a lot of fresh match-ups waiting for the former champion, especially in NXT.

Due to Morgan's injury, Bella's one-on-one return didn't take place at this year's Evolution PLE, though she did compete in a battle royal for a future shot at a world title. Her first solo match came on July 14th, where she defeated Chelsea Green. Bella's only had four matches since Evolution, featuring clashes with Becky Lynch and Asuka.

It was at Evolution, though, where a certain MMA Baddie had a chance to share the spotlight with Bella. And now, she wants to meet her in the ring. Lola Vice is set to compete for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT No Mercy this weekend.

On Sports Illustrated's The Pin Down, Vice was asked what legends she'd like to feud with.

"I would love to have a big match with Nikki Bella. Like, when I shared the ring with her at Evolution, I was so happy to be dancing with her, you have no idea. I remember being in the ring like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe I'm doing this.' But yeah, I think it would be cute one day to have a match with her. And she's also a Hispanic woman. I'm just so proud to be part of this time in WWE." -Lola Vice, The Pin Down [12:29-12:50]
Lola Vice could win her first WWE Title this weekend

While Lola Vice might be dreaming of a feud with the WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, she's got more important matters to handle this weekend. At NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 27, Vice will be challenging Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Title.

Not counting house shows, this will be Vice's third shot at the gold. She came up short in a triple threat at Vengeance Day last year, and again at Heatwave later that summer. Vice also won the 2023 Breakout Tournament, awarding her a title opportunity, which she used to add herself to that Vengeance Day match.

After two years, Vice aims to finally break through the glass ceiling at No Mercy.

Edited by Greg Bush
