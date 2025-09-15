WWE reportedly interested in signing major star's sister

WWE is always looking to sign the next big star and train them at the Performance Center. The company is reportedly interested in adding the sister of a current star to its roster.As part of the buildup for NXT No Mercy, WWE aired some vignettes featuring Lola Vice for her NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne. The vignettes also showed Vice's real-life sister, Natalie Loureda, and there seems to be interest in signing her to a contract.Speaking on a recent episode of The Bryan and Vinny Show, Bryan Alvarez reported that the doors are open to Natalie if she wants to become a pro wrestler. The talk backstage is that some people were impressed by her and want her to be signed.&quot;All I know is everyone's been talking about, 'They've gotta sign her sister, they've gotta sign her dad.' They have contacted her sister before, and basically, if her sister wants to come in, the door's open,&quot; Alvarez said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]Just like her older sister, Natalie Loureda has a background in mixed martial arts. Natalie previously worked as a coach in Bellator. She also has a 1-0 record as an amateur kickboxer, with a win over Brooke O'Dell on March 4, 2023.Natalie Loureda comments on WWE being interested in herIn a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Natalie Loureda seemingly addressed the rumors linking her to WWE. Natalie is hoping that the rumor is true, so there is at least interest on her part to become a pro wrestler.&quot;I hope that rumor is true 🙏🤞,&quot; Natalie tweeted.Natalie Loureda @NatalielouredaLINKI hope that rumor is true 🙏🤞Based on her timeline on X, Natalie has links to both WWE and UFC. She was present at the Noche UFC event on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. It will be interesting to see if she'll get signed and begin her pro wrestling career.Lola Vice was signed in August 2022 after a five-fight career in Bellator, wherein she amassed a 4-1 record. She made her NXT television debut in 2023 and has been a mainstay on the brand ever since, while also starting to appear at AAA events.