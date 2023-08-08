Long-time veteran can't believe Paul Heyman's biggest mistake in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Paul Heyman's appearance at the post-SummerSlam press conference.

Heyman showed up at the presser and spoke about how The Bloodline had differentiated themselves from the rest of the WWE roster. He claimed that they were in the middle of a great storyline and they had just scratched the surface.

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about Paul Heyman's comments about the success of The Bloodline. He couldn't understand why The Wiseman would change only one story while the rest of the angles were bad, especially when he had influence backstage.

"Here's the part that blows my mind. Paul Heyman's comments. He said at the scrum, what separates The Bloodline from everything else they talk. They have discussions, they don't cut the wrestling promos - 'Oh, I'm gonna kick your butt, this that, and the other thing.' This is what really confuses me. You're working for that company. Why would you just change one storyline where people talk but all the rest of the programming is what you said is freaking horrible?"

Russo continued, stating that Heyman has been with the company for a long time and questioned why he didn't try to influence more angles and rectify some of the mistakes of the creative team.

"Here I am watching a show that is doing everything that he says is wrong with the wrestling business. Then why are you doing it, bro? Heyman has been with that company for decades. You mean to tell me you only have influence of changing only one storyline and not everything else? I'm really confused." [From 7:14 - 8:41]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Paul Heyman claimed that his stint with Roman Reigns has been a career highlight

During the media scrum, Paul Heyman mentioned that his run beside Roman Reigns over the last three years has been a career highlight for him as a performer.

He detailed that Roman single-handedly redefined the wrestling business and is on a different level than everyone else on the WWE roster.

He also made it clear that he would probably be 120 years old by the time the Bloodline story is over and the faction finally disbands.

What do you think of Russo's comments on Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.