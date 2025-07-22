  • home icon
Long-time wrestling veteran makes a massive prediction for Randy Orton's match at SummerSlam 2025 (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 22, 2025 15:50 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

A long-time wrestling veteran is in full support of the idea of Randy Orton and music star Jelly Roll teaming up at SummerSlam 2025. He also made a massive prediction.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked long-time wrestling veteran journalist Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about their thoughts on Jelly Roll participating at SummerSlam 2025.

Teddy Long fully defended WWE's decision to have a music star compete, and Bill Apter predicted that Randy Orton's partner Jelly Roll will make a massively positive impact when it's all said and done:

"Let me tell you something. Jelly Roll has been a fan since he was a little kid. If you watch, when you watch stuff from the show, you can see the way he punched Logan Paul, and he was very convincing. And he was very convincing when he was around the ring. They would not have teamed him up with Randy Orton if they hadn't looked at him in the Performance Center for a while now. He'll be ready, and he'll make a huge impact. He's an enormous country music Grammy Award [nominated] talent, and his fans are going to watch it show. And he'll promote it on social media." (8:50-9:53)
You can watch the full video below:

Randy Orton was a part of an all-star team in a recent WWE Live Event

Randy Orton was given the task of helping Jacob Fatu in a battle against Solo Sikoa's MFT (My Family Tree), which was Solo himself, the "Infamous" Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo. There was another major name who joined them.

In a WWE Live Event in Edinburg, Texas (not to be mistaken with Edinburgh, Scotland), Jacob Fatu, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes formed what many consider the ultimate dream alliance.

Although it's unlikely to manifest in WWE TV beyond an actual match itself, it was a treat for fans to watch, and the fact that they teamed up gained quite a bit of traction on social media. At SummerSlam, they will all be in vastly different matches.

Orton, as we previously mentioned, will be teaming up with music star Jelly Roll to take on Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre. Jacob Fatu, meanwhile, will look to regain the United States Championship from Solo Sikoa following the latter's arrest on SmackDown. He gets another shot at Sikoa in a steel cage match.

As for Cody Rhodes, he gets his shot at redemption and can right another wrong as he faces John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the episode of The Wrestling Time Machine.

