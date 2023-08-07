Long-time WWE heel says being cheered by fans at recent show was "wild" and "mind-blowing" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently revealed that being cheered at The Great American Bash 2023 was "wild" and "mind-blowing."

Corbin recently returned to NXT, where he first feuded with Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. However, after failing to capture the title, he moved on to a feud with Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, who's touted as one of WWE's brightest prospects. The two went to war at The Great American Bash, where Baron Corbin was surprisingly cheered over Steveson.

In a chat with Sportskeeda, Corbin, who has been a heel for a long time in WWE, revealed that he was taken aback by the reaction he received at the premium live event. He also mentioned that he wanted to capitalize on the "internet buzz" surrounding his NXT return and wanted to feature in a few more matches before going back to the main roster.

"Hopefully, I'll be there for another month or two and get everything behind it because there's a bunch of internet buzz around it. People are having fun with it. I got cheered in Austin at Great American Bash, which is wild and mind-blowing. So, it's a great experience and a great opportunity to become who I want to be and finish my career that way," said Baron Corbin. [1:29 - 1:50]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Shawn Michaels commented on Baron Corbin's NXT return

A few weeks back, while speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shawn Michaels mentioned how Baron Corbin had found his mojo back after returning to NXT. The Hall of Famer added that Corbin was able to further explore and develop his character while working with young blood on the brand.

"He's coming back here. He's having a great deal of fun. He's finding himself again. He's finding his voice. He's finding who it is he wants to be. Not who someone else wants him to be, but who is Baron Corbin and who is he going to be going forward in the wrestling business? And, more importantly, here in the WWE," said Shawn Michaels.

Raion @Raion74_

pic.twitter.com/XdPDjqBZaB Baron Corbin had the best performance of his career on NXT yesterday

It'll be interesting to see how long Baron Corbin will remain in NXT before moving to WWE's main roster, where he was last seen in action against Butch.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here