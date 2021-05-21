Longtime WWE artist says Velveteen Dream was the most unprofessional guy in the business

PWInsider was the first to report that WWE had come to terms with the release of Velveteen Dream. The former North American champion has not appeared on NXT TV since his loss to Adam Cole on the December 23rd episode.

As you may know, Dream's WWE career hit a massive roadblock last year after being accused in the #SpeakingOut movement.

Velveteen Dream was once on course to become a top character in WWE. However, controversies outside the ring eventually spelled the end of his stint in Vince McMahon's company.

His backstage attitude might have also had a role to play in his departure. WWE artist Rob Schamberger took to Twitter to reveal details of his experiences working with Velveteen Dream.

Schamberger stated that Velveteen Dream was the 'single most unprofessional person he'd encountered in the business'. The longtime WWE employee hopes the release serves as a 'wake-up call' for Dream. Schamberger felt that Dream needed to do some 'emotional work' to improve as a human being.

Without saying anything further: He was the single most unprofessional person I've encountered in this business. I hope this is the wake-up call he needs to start doing the emotional work to become a better person. All told.

Velveteen Dream's WWE career and future after release

As reported by Fightful Select, Velveteen Dream had not been seen at NXT TV tapings for a while as he hadn't competed for the Black & Gold brand since the end of 2020.

Dream, however, was frequently spotted in the open ring backstage, and there were reports that WWE officials were setting him up to help coach classes.

Senior WWE Executive Canyon Ceman sent an email within the company at around 4:45 EST, breaking the news of Velveteen Dream's WWE release. The Fightful Select report concluded by noting that he has a 30-day non-compete clause.

WWE signed Velveteen Dream, real name Patrick Clark Jr., in 2015 following his participation in the Tough Enough series.

In NXT, Velveteen Dream rose to become a unique performer, and he was rewarded for his charismatic performances with a North American Championship reign. Dream's name was brought up during the #SpeakingOut movement, and WWE conducted an internal investigation and found no wrongdoing from the superstar's end.

Velveteen Dream was also reportedly spotted backstage at RAW a couple of weeks ago, as per Dave Meltzer. Rumors were circulating of WWE potentially planning a main roster call-up for the immensely talented wrestler. However, the 25-year-old star has now been released, and it will be interesting to see where he lands up next despite his questionable reputation.