"Look at 32 million compared to 800,000" - Vince Russo compares WWE RAW's ratings to latest Netflix blockbuster (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently compared WWE RAW hitting record-low numbers to the monstrous success of Netflix's recently-released film, Glass Onion.

A sequel to the 2019 hit Knives Out, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, directed by Rian Johson, was released on Netflix on December 23, 2022. Unlike its predecessor, which grossed over $300 million worldwide, Glass Onion was a direct streaming release, but the decision has certainly paid rich dividends for Netflix.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out how despite being a paid platform, 32 million viewers tuned in to Netflix to watch Glass Onion within two days of its release. Russo compared this to WWE RAW, whose ratings fell to 852,000 in the third hour of its last week's episode.

The wrestling veteran also explained that although RAW is available on free cable TV, unlike a paid platform like Netflix, its ratings are still dismal.

"Bro, Netflix just released the sequel to Knives Out on Netflix; it's called Glass Onion. In the first two days, now keep in mind, bro, Netflix is a paid platform. It's not free, you're paying that. Chris, the two first days of Glass Onion, 32 million people watched the movie. Don't give me the BS, bro! Look at 32 million compared to 800 thousand. This is what we are talking about, Chris. These are real numbers, bro," said Vince Russo. (8:19 - 9:05)

Vince Russo thinks WWE is resting on its laurels

Elsewhere in the video, Vince Russo spoke about how the current roster had nothing to do with WWE's financial success. He believes that the promotion was generating more revenue than ever because of the work put in by talent in the past.

Russo accused the company of "resting on their laurels" and warned their lack of momentum would surely affect them sooner rather than later.

"The WWE is making more money than they ever have in the history of the company, without a shadow of a doubt. Saudi Arabia, Peacock, Fox, USA Network, they are making boatloads of money, and I have said this before, they are making money off of resting on their laurels. They are making the money off of the backs of those that built the past 50 years," said Vince Russo.

It remains to be seen how Triple H and co deal with WWE's dwindling ratings and try to bring them back on track ahead of WrestleMania 39.

