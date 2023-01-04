"They are making money off of resting on their laurels" - Vince Russo blasts WWE for RAW's all-time low ratings (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently blasted WWE for their rapidly declining ratings, particularly pointing at last week's Monday Night RAW viewership, where they fell to an all-time low number.

Unlike the usual live episodes, last week's edition was more focused on recaps, as all the talent and other personnel were given time off for the holiday season. As expected, since no new matches or segments were lined up, the show witnessed a decline in its ratings. However, not many would have expected that the numbers would have been as low as 1.075 million viewers, the lowest in RAW's history.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo didn't hold back from blasting the WWE for their downward spiral in ratings. The wrestling veteran pointed out that though the promotion was more successful than ever, it had to do nothing with its current momentum. Russo explained that WWE was resting on its past laurels and whatever they achieved in the last 50 years.

"The WWE is making more money than they ever have in the history of the company, without a shadow of a doubt. Saudi Arabia, Peacock, Fox, USA Network, they are making boatloads of money, and I have said this before, they are making money off of resting on their laurels. They are making the money off of the backs of those that built the past 50 years," said Vince Russo

The 61-year-old firmly believes that the current roster had no contributions towards the company's financial success and that their failings would soon catch up with them.

"They are not making the money off of the current roster. And bro here's what going to happen, and it's already happening and has been happening. It is going to catch up to them in a hurry," added Vince Russo (3:50 - 4:50)

Check out the full video below:

Vince Russo was not pleased with this week's WWE programming

Though WWE attempted to start off the year with a bang with a newsworthy episode of RAW, Vince Russo was underwhelmed. On this week's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer spoke about the show's opening, where The Bloodline tried to take over by destroying everything at the ringside.

Russo questioned the logic behind the angle, wondering how could four unarmed wrestlers take over a show when there were 25 other performers backstage. He blasted RAW's writers, terming them "absolute idiots."

"You have absolute idiots writing this show. I don't care who it is. We are gonna start the show with four guys, unarmed, and one of them is Sami Zayn, who I think I could give a good fight. You have three guys and Sami Zayn, unarmed and there's gonna be a hostile takeover of the show with 25 wrestlers sitting in the locker room? Let me explain to everybody why they did that. They did that to make sense of a six-man tag nobody gave a crap about."said Vince Russo

Later in the show, Bloodline's The Usos and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

What do you make of Vince Russo's assessment of the global juggernaut's falling ratings? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes