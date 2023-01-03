"Absolute idiots writing this show" - Former WWE employee blasts WWE for The Bloodline segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo took issue with the creative process behind opening this week's RAW with The Bloodline attempting a hostile takeover.

The first RAW of the year kicked off with The Bloodline causing chaos at ringside. They flipped the announcer's table and claimed they were there to take over the show. This forced Adam Pearce to send in security personnel to regain control. However, the faction made quick work of the security, leading to Kevin Owens and several other RAW stars rushing to the ring in an all-out brawl.

On the latest Legion of RAW, Russo ridiculed the decision to have The Bloodline in a hostile takeover angle. He explained that having four unarmed superstars hijack an entire show was unrealistic. He felt that the spot was created just to book a huge tag team match later in the evening.

"You have absolute idiots writing this show. I don't care who it is. We are gonna start the show with four guys, unarmed, and one of them is Sami Zayn, who I think I could give a good fight. You have three guys and Sami Zayn, unarmed and there's gonna be a hostile takeover of the show with 25 wrestlers sitting in the locker room? Let me explain to everybody why they did that. They did that to make sense of a six-man tag nobody gave a crap about." [4:25 - 5:25]

The Bloodline picked up two huge wins on RAW

WWE official Adam Pearce booked all the members of The Bloodline in matches this week.

First, Solo Sikoa took on Elias in a Music City Street Fight. The Enforcer picked up the win after he planted Elias with the Spinning Solo on a piano at ringside. The Usos and Sami Zayn then faced The Street Profits and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match. The Bloodline picked up another win as Zayn hit the Helluva Kick on Ford.

The faction then initiated a beatdown on KO. Just then, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus emerged to take down the nefarious stable and grab some momentum ahead of their title clash this Friday.

