"Look at me, I'm alone" - WWE star makes heartbreaking confession after losing to long-time tag team partner

WWE Superstar Brooks Jensen sent an emotional message after the latest episode of NXT.

After deciding to go their separate ways earlier this year, Jensen, Josh Briggs, and Fallon Henley took divergent paths. However, Jensen has struggled to move on.

Last week, a backstage brawl erupted between him and his best friend Briggs, leading to an announcement of their match on this week's show. Despite Jensen's valiant efforts, Briggs emerged victorious.

During the post-match interview, Jensen, clearly affected by his loss, struggled to put his feelings into words. Visibly emotional, he talked about the years spent working alongside his friends. Now, finding himself alone, he admitted to feeling lost.

"I wrestled my best friend tonight. Honestly, I don't know what to say. For two years, I've been busting my a**, with my friends, with my family. Look at me. I'm alone. I guess part of growing up is you have this crossroads of what you love and what you want to do for the rest of your life. Right now, I'm at that crossroads. So yeah, I right now, I got to find myself," Jensen said. [0:27-1:36]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 22-year-old WWE star moving forward.

