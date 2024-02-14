The Rock's daughter Ava makes massive WWE announcement; Former tag team champions set to face off

WWE Superstars Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs were engaged in a backstage altercation during the latest episode of NXT.

Jensen and Briggs had established themselves as a formidable tag team upon joining forces in 2021. However, they, along with Fallon Henley, opted to go their separate ways and embark on their own individual paths in WWE at the beginning of this year. Since then, tension has been seemingly mounting between Jensen and Briggs.

Last Wednesday, Jensen reached out to Briggs, expressing a sense of 'feeling lost' without him and Henley. However, Briggs pulled him close and conveyed that dwelling on sadness wouldn't be beneficial. He advised Jensen to stand on his own two feet and muster the courage to face challenges.

On this week's show, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions were involved in a backstage brawl. Ava, the daughter of The Rock who's also the General Manager of NXT had to pull them apart. She said that they should settle their differences inside the ring, rather than fighting outside.

Later, Ava was seen on a phone call officially confirming the one-on-one match. Surprisingly, this marks the first time in their careers that they will be facing each other inside the ring.

