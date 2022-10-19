Fans have had hilarious reactions to Austin Theory hinting at cashing in on his Money in the Bank contract for the NXT Championship.

Since this week's NXT was the go-home show for Halloween Havoc, three participants in the Triple Threat NXT Championship were set to meet face-to-face in the ring with Kevin Owens as moderator.

JD McDonagh, one of the participants in the match, tried to pit Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov against each other by saying they had been fighting each other. As tensions rose between all three men, KO got out of the way before asking them to fight it out.

All three men brawled in the ring. Ultimately, Ilja Dragunov stood tall, holding up the NXT Title. Just then, Austin Theory's music hit.

He walked out and held up the Money in the Bank contract, indicating that he was looking to cash in for the NXT Title.

The wrestling world has been trolling him on Twitter, with many believing that he will not win the title even if he cashes in the contract. Other fans joked that he got demoted to NXT.

Check out the reactions below:

Jason @Jason95776214 @WWE @_Theory1 What a waste of a cash in it would be if Theory cashes in for the NXT title @WWE @_Theory1 What a waste of a cash in it would be if Theory cashes in for the NXT title

Carroll22 @Carroll22__ @Jason95776214 @WWE @_Theory1 I mean I agree. But everyone and their mother knows that he ain't cashing that and winning. I could however see him winning it off of bronn and then having bronn be called up in place of Austin @Jason95776214 @WWE @_Theory1 I mean I agree. But everyone and their mother knows that he ain't cashing that and winning. I could however see him winning it off of bronn and then having bronn be called up in place of Austin

Villain @ThamuzV @WWE @_Theory1 imagine he actually cashing in on the NXT champ lmao @WWE @_Theory1 imagine he actually cashing in on the NXT champ lmao

sportsguy070 @CjNascar6767 @WWE @_Theory1 Imagine winning the MOB and being told “you’re cashing in on NXT,” lol . @WWE @_Theory1 Imagine winning the MOB and being told “you’re cashing in on NXT,” lol .

TheChief @NahImGhost @WWE @_Theory1 Good because he ain’t cashing in on roman LMFAOOO @WWE @_Theory1 Good because he ain’t cashing in on roman LMFAOOO

Rob @real_kingpotato @WWE @_Theory1 As cool as it might be, please don't let theory cash in. It would be such a waste @WWE @_Theory1 As cool as it might be, please don't let theory cash in. It would be such a waste

Cgar @boi99996 @WWE @_Theory1 if he has the opportunity to cash it in for the main titles, why would he cash it in for the next belt??? (a lesser title) @WWE @_Theory1 if he has the opportunity to cash it in for the main titles, why would he cash it in for the next belt??? (a lesser title)

The NXT Title match for Halloween Havoc just got a lot more interesting. Many fans will look to see if Austin will cash in his Money in the Bank contract or if he will be hilariously stopped like before.

Do you think Austin Theory should cash in his MITB at Halloween Havoc? Sound off in the comments section.

