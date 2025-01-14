Paul Heyman was removed from WWE television after his client, Brock Lesnar, was defeated by Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Elsewhere, Roman Reigns took some time off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon their return, they joined forces out of left field.

Their first on-screen promo was a backstage segment in which Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman used each other's catchphrases: "That's not a prediction, it's a spoiler," and "Believe that." The Wiseman has now disclosed what Vince McMahon's reaction was to the segment.

In an interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, Paul Heyman claimed that Vince McMahon hated the couch they were sitting on. He ranted about it, but there was not much to do as the show was being shot at an odd time and they could not find a new couch, so they had to live with it. Needless to say, the segment is now cited as the iconic union of The Tribal Chief and The Wiseman:

"Vince was so mad. 'Godd**n, that's a terrible couch! Jesus Christ. What they... Looks like sh**.' But we did it live, you know? And even though it was taped, he was like, 'Let's reshoot it.' But we had no other couches. Where are we going to find a couch at midnight? That was it. So we lived with it." [From 1:19:37 to 1:18:59]

Heyman reflected on how everything happened so quickly. In a week, Roman Reigns was presented as The Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table of the Anoa'i family, and WWE put the top championship belt on him. Within a few months, The Bloodline was formed.

Vince McMahon was the mastermind behind their pairing, reveals Paul Heyman

While conversing with record producer Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton podcast, Paul Heyman revealed that it was Vince McMahon who decided to pair him up with Roman Reigns.

At first, when he got the call, The Wiseman assumed he would join the commentary team. But that is not what McMahon had in mind. Heyman did not want to manage just any talent, so he wondered whether he was going to get into an argument with the former WWE Chairman.

"I said, 'Well, you know Vince, the options are kind of limited in that.' I'm trying to tiptoe into a delicate situation here where I'm about to butt heads with him. [...] He goes, 'I'm envisioning Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman.' I'm thinking, 'Oh my God. He's gonna pull the trigger on this.' He would never pull it with Cena. He would never have allowed Cena to come to the dark side."

Watch the clip above of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's first on-screen appearance together. It made all the difference for Reigns, who went on to have a 1,316-day reign as the WWE Champion and the flagbearer of the company.

If you use the first quote, please credit the Impaulsive podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

