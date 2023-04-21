"Looks like a tablecloth that she got from Amazon" - Lita was the worst-dressed WWE star at the Hall of Fame, says TV personality

A lot of eyes are on the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet every year as, from a fashion standpoint, the superstars try to put their best foot forward. RuPaul's Drag Race star Kahmora Hall reviewed the wardrobe choices of WWE stars this year for Ring The Belle. Lita was picked as the worst-dressed from this year's ceremony.

It has become a yearly tradition for Kahmora to look back at the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet alongside Ring The Belle host DS Shin. The Hocus Pocus star shared her thoughts on the outfits of several women's superstars from the WWE roster, including Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and many others.

Similar to last year, Kahmora Hall wasn't a big fan of what Lita had worn for the Hall of Fame. She had a hilarious take, as you can view below:

"I don't think I like it! It looks like a tablecloth that she got from Amazon and turned it into like a dress. A shower curtain. Also, what is up with that fishnet?" [From 9:57 onwards]

Kahmora and Shin added that while they might not have liked Lita's Hall of Fame outfit, they both loved her and made sure they said it out loud!

"It was like, 'I don't give a f***! I'm all rock and roll! This is my attitude! She looks happy. At the end of the day, Lita looks happy. I'm trying not to say Lita because we love Lita. I love you, Amy!" [From 26:01 onwards]

Stacy Keibler gets the nod for the best-dressed star at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 event

While she grabbed all the headlines for being one of the inductees in the 2023 Hall of Fame Class, Stacy Keibler was also the talk of the town for her age-defying look.

Kahmora Hall picked Keibler as the best-dressed female superstar at the Hall of Fame ceremony and explained that she managed to nail it on all fronts. She highlighted Keibler's dress, make-up, hair, and how she carried herself throughout the event during WrestleMania weekend.

Hall added that even if she weren't one of the inductees, Stacy Keibler would still have drawn all the attention for how she dressed up for the night:

"My top toot of the year is automatically Stacy Keibler. I mean, come on! She dressed for the part," said Kahmora. "She looked stunning from head to toe, with the make-up, hair, dress, and the way she was posing. She clearly knows her body. She is clearly the star here. All eyes are on her here, not just because, I bet, even if she wasn't being inducted, all eyes would be on her. She looks that damn good." [25:00 - 26:00]

Who do you think were the best and worst-dressed female WWE stars at the recently-concluded Hall of Fame show? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes