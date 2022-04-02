Los Lotharios on "compromising" with their current position in WWE (Exclusive)

Los Lotharios are on a mission. They may not have a spot at WrestleMania 38 this year, but they will be backstage watching closely. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, they revealed their state of mind heading into The Show of Shows.

The Los Lotharios duo has been a success, even if it hasn't directly resulted in championship glory. They have been entertaining since their move to SmackDown and have crossed paths with The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, to name a few.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G, Angel of Los Lotharios said that it isn't as much about pressure now as it is the compromise that he and Humberto have to face:

"It's going to always be pressure. We always feel like we have our legacy on our shoulders and that we're carrying our family. Right now we feel as if we're carrying the torch. [At some point] We're going to have to say that we're done and that the next generation is coming. But right now, it's not pressure, but compromising. [We remember] all that our parents and family taught us - work hard every single day, don't worry about what we did. Do your thing, and do what you can." (0:27-1:35)

Humberto added that Los Lotharios are used to the pressure and are striving to work harder and get better:

"I think we're used to that pressure because back in Mexico we were carrying that legacy on our shoulders, now it's a little bit more of a compromise like my cousin said. But we like to work under pressure and work hard to get better and better."

Given their talents, it shouldn't be surprising to know that they come from a prestigious family of wrestlers. There is undoubtedly a big chip on their shoulders.

Check out the result from this week's SmackDown here.

Can Los Lotharios achieve tag team glory?

It's always hard to tell whether a tag team will stick around in WWE like The Usos and The New Day have. As a faction, none have had the long tenure of The New Day. The Usos, too, have been together for over a decade now.

Los Lotharios have a chance at enjoying tag team title glory, whether it's on RAW or SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how their position evolves or if they will be split and turned into singles superstars.

Would you like to see the duo remain together or for the pair to go their separate ways? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you're using the quotes and embed the YouTube video as well.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy