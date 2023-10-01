'Loser' - Top female WWE star sends a message to Seth Rollins

A top female star had an amusing message for Seth Rollins in response to his latest tweet about Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch took on Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy in an Extreme Rules Match for the NXT Women's Championship. Lynch defeated Stratton after a 20-minute classic.

Seth Rollins heaped praise on Becky Lynch mere seconds before the match kicked off. Bayley noticed the tweet and had an interesting reaction to it.

Rollins and Lynch have both been on a roll for quite some time now. Lynch recently won the NXT Women's Championship with a victory over Tiffany Stratton. Tonight, The Man managed to retain her title after an incredible outing with Stratton.

As for Rollins, he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia with a win over AJ Styles. Rollins has been WWE RAW's top champion since then and has been doing a great job as the face of the brand. So far, Rollins has successfully defended his championship against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor. Fans have had nothing but praise for Rollins' championship reign so far.

